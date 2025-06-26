India’s scathing United Nations rebuke to Pakistan: ‘Casting unwarranted aspersions to pursue nefarious agenda’

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, on Thursday slammed Pakistan during the annual United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC), noting the “politically motivated remarks” made by its delegate.

The Indian envoy, in a strong rebuttal during the UNSC's open debate on Children and Armed Conflict, called out Pakistan for misusing the platform and violating the Council's agenda.

"We reject this attempt by Pakistan to deflect attention from the atrocities committed against children in their country, as highlighted in the Secretary General's report, as well as their rampant cross-border terrorism," Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said.

“...I am constrained to respond to the politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan, one of the grave violators of the CAAC agenda. Pakistan is casting unwarranted aspersions over UN processes and also smearing India at various discussions to pursue their nefarious agenda. We reject this attempt by Pakistan to deflect attention from the atrocities committed against children in their country, as highlighted in the Secretary General’s report, as well as their rampant cross-border terrorism,” he said.

The Indian envoy condemned the Pakistan army's deliberate shelling of India's border villages in May 2025, which killed and injured a number of civilians.

"To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical," he said.

