'India's stand transparent, consistent,' affirms PM Modi on Ukraine war

Narendra Modi in an interview with Les Echos, a French financial newspaper, said, “India's stand has been clear, transparent and consistent. I have said that it is not an era of war. We have urged both sides to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy. I told them that India is ready to support all genuine efforts that can help bring this conflict to an end."

This comes at a time when Ukraine secured new commitments of weapons and ammunition to combat Russia's invasion but received an absence of Ukraine's NATO membership during the conclusion of the alliance's annual summit.

Modi further raised concerns regarding the impact of war on the Global south and highlighted energy shortages, food and health crises, economic deceleration, inflation, and mounting debt.

When asked about India's role as a natural leader of the Global South, Modi responded, "We need we need is collective strength and collective leadership for the entire Global South, so that its voice can become more strong and the whole community can take leadership for itself."

Modi reiterated his concerns about the longstanding denial of rights to the Global South. PM Modi added, “It is also true that the rights of the Global South have been long denied. As a result, there is a feeling of anguish among the members of Global South, that they are forced into undertaking action but when it comes to decision making they don't find a place or voice for themselves."

PM Modi further added, “I see India being that strong shoulder that if Global South has to make that high jump, India can be that shoulder to propel it ahead. For the Global South, India can also build its linkages with Global North."

In response to the concern regarding the underrepresentation of the Global South in international institutions, Modi outlined his plan to enhance the South's presence.

He mentioned that at the beginning of India's G20 presidency in January 2023. Modi added, “In speaking for the Global South, we are not seeking to position ourselves in any adversarial relationship with the North, so to speak. In fact, this is to advance the vision of One World, One Future. The other alternative is a world that is adrift, that becomes more fragmented, a world of the West vs the Rest, a world in which we yield space to those who do not share our worldview and who seek to establish an alternative order."

India, under the leadership of Modi, has established itself as one of the largest purchasers of French arms. In 2015, during Modi's visit to Paris, a significant deal was announced for the acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets, amounting to approximately 4.0 billion euros ($4.24 billion) at that time.

During his current visit, it is anticipated that Modi will unveil another procurement agreement for 26 marine variants of the advanced Rafale aircraft, along with a deal for three Scorpene-class submarines.

These acquisitions reflect India's urgent efforts to modernize its armed forces, driven in part by concerns over China's increasing assertiveness, particularly in light of ongoing disputes along their Himalayan border.



