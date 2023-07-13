'India's stand transparent, consistent,' affirms PM Modi on Ukraine war

'India's stand transparent, consistent,' affirms PM Modi on Ukraine war2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that India's position on the Ukraine war is clear, transparent, and consistent. He emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict and expressed India's willingness to support efforts to bring an end to the conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's stand on the Ukraine war remains clear, transparent and consistent.
