India’s ties with Central Asia stood on its own terms: Foreign secretary

Kwatra said it is expected that the discussions during the summit would cover topical, regional and international issues, reform and expansion of the SCO
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India’s ties with central Asian countries stood on its own terms and are not defined through the perspective of third countries, said foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India’s ties with central Asian countries stood on its own terms and are not defined through the perspective of third countries, said foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday.
Kwatra was responding to questions at a press briefing about perceptions of Chinese centrality in Central Asia ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Uzbekistan for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Kwatra was responding to questions at a press briefing about perceptions of Chinese centrality in Central Asia ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Uzbekistan for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
The Prime Minister is expected to depart today for a short visit to Uzbekistan and will attend summit meetings of the SCO on Friday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister is expected to depart today for a short visit to Uzbekistan and will attend summit meetings of the SCO on Friday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Officials remained tight-lipped about Prime Minister Modi’s bilateral engagements during the course of the summit. Foreign secretary Kwatra confirmed an Indian bilateral meeting with Uzbekistan but further remarked that other bilateral meetings were planned.
Officials remained tight-lipped about Prime Minister Modi’s bilateral engagements during the course of the summit. Foreign secretary Kwatra confirmed an Indian bilateral meeting with Uzbekistan but further remarked that other bilateral meetings were planned.
As reported by Russian news agency TASS, Russian government officials confirmed that PM Modi would meet President Putin of Russia during the course of the SCO Summit. In response to queries, Kwatra stated that details of the Prime Minister’s engagements would be released as his schedule unfolds.
As reported by Russian news agency TASS, Russian government officials confirmed that PM Modi would meet President Putin of Russia during the course of the SCO Summit. In response to queries, Kwatra stated that details of the Prime Minister’s engagements would be released as his schedule unfolds.
Kwatra also laid out some of the agenda for the SCO Summit. “We expect that the discussions during the summit would cover topical, regional and international issues, reform and expansion of the SCO, the security situation in the region, our cooperation in the region from the perspective of connectivity and boosting trade in the region.", he said
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kwatra also laid out some of the agenda for the SCO Summit. “We expect that the discussions during the summit would cover topical, regional and international issues, reform and expansion of the SCO, the security situation in the region, our cooperation in the region from the perspective of connectivity and boosting trade in the region.", he said
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The Samarkand Declaration and numerous other documents are expected to be finalised during the summit. They are currently under the consideration of the SCO member countries," added the Foreign Secretary.
“The Samarkand Declaration and numerous other documents are expected to be finalised during the summit. They are currently under the consideration of the SCO member countries," added the Foreign Secretary.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation began during the late 1990s as a mechanism to reduce tension between China, the Soviet Union and Central Asian countries after the end of the Cold War. The grouping as it stands today was formed in 2001 and India joined as a full member in 2017.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation began during the late 1990s as a mechanism to reduce tension between China, the Soviet Union and Central Asian countries after the end of the Cold War. The grouping as it stands today was formed in 2001 and India joined as a full member in 2017.
The SCO has established a robust anti-terrorism structure over the last two decades. This facilitates cooperation between member states on transnational organised crime, terrorism and information security.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The SCO has established a robust anti-terrorism structure over the last two decades. This facilitates cooperation between member states on transnational organised crime, terrorism and information security.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
When asked about the efficacy of these mechanisms given that Pakistan, which India has long accused of facilitating cross-border terrorism, is also a member, Kwatra said “Irrespective of what a particular country does on this problem of terrorism, there is a deeply held understanding and appreciation within the SCO of what the nature of this terrorism is, where this problem comes from and the need for the SCO countries to form ways for practical cooperation." opined Kwatra. He pointed to efforts to create a Unified Register of Terrorist and Extremist Organisations as an example of such practical cooperation.
When asked about the efficacy of these mechanisms given that Pakistan, which India has long accused of facilitating cross-border terrorism, is also a member, Kwatra said “Irrespective of what a particular country does on this problem of terrorism, there is a deeply held understanding and appreciation within the SCO of what the nature of this terrorism is, where this problem comes from and the need for the SCO countries to form ways for practical cooperation." opined Kwatra. He pointed to efforts to create a Unified Register of Terrorist and Extremist Organisations as an example of such practical cooperation.
Prime Minister Modi will visit Uzbekistan at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Prime Minister Modi will visit Uzbekistan at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev