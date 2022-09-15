India’s ties with Central Asia stood on its own terms: Foreign secretary

When asked about the efficacy of these mechanisms given that Pakistan, which India has long accused of facilitating cross-border terrorism, is also a member, Kwatra said “Irrespective of what a particular country does on this problem of terrorism, there is a deeply held understanding and appreciation within the SCO of what the nature of this terrorism is, where this problem comes from and the need for the SCO countries to form ways for practical cooperation." opined Kwatra. He pointed to efforts to create a Unified Register of Terrorist and Extremist Organisations as an example of such practical cooperation.