India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

A decades-long delicate dance with Myanmar’s military and civilian leaders has now gotten complicated for India
For now, the protesters and the military seem to be exercising restraint. Irrespective of which side comes on top in the street protests, stability is likely to go for a toss in the near term.
NEW DELHI :
In October last year, India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane teamed up for a visit to a crucial neighbour—Myanmar—that raised eyebrows due to its rarity.
The uncommonness of the visit underlined the state of politics in Myanmar—where the military and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), co-existed in an uneasy space till the military retook power on 1 February.