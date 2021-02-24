Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle
Pro-democracy protests in Yangon. The takeover comes at a time when Delhi’s efforts to get India Inc to do business in Myanmar was just starting to pay off

India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

9 min read . 09:40 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • A decades-long delicate dance with Myanmar’s military and civilian leaders has now gotten complicated for India
  • For now, the protesters and the military seem to be exercising restraint. Irrespective of which side comes on top in the street protests, stability is likely to go for a toss in the near term.

NEW DELHI : In October last year, India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane teamed up for a visit to a crucial neighbour—Myanmar—that raised eyebrows due to its rarity.

The uncommonness of the visit underlined the state of politics in Myanmar—where the military and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), co-existed in an uneasy space till the military retook power on 1 February.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid vaccination: Over 1.23 cr healthcare, frontline workers inoculated against Covid, says govt

2 min read . 09:33 PM IST

Pakistan extends $50mn line of credit for defence to Sri Lanka

3 min read . 09:09 PM IST

Puducherry: Holiday declared for schools on Thursday ahead of PM Modi's visit

1 min read . 09:04 PM IST

West Bengal makes negative Covid-19 report must for travellers from these 4 states

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.