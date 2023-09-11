PM Modi and Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, sign MoUs in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the India-Saudi Arabia partnership is crucial for the stability, and welfare of the region and world.

PM Modi at the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council meeting said, “We are adding a new dimension to our ties in tune with changing times. For India, Saudi Arabia is one of our most important strategic partners."

"We have identified several initiatives to take our close partnership to the next level. Saudi Arabia is important for India. I once again thank His Royal Highness for his contribution to the success of the G20 Summit," said PM Modi during a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at Hyderabad House.

The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on Friday for a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit.

Crown Prince and PM of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said, “There was no disagreement at all during the history of this (India-Saudi Arabia) relationship but there is cooperation to build the future of our country and create opportunities. Today we are working on future opportunities."

He further added, "I congratulate you on the management of the G 20 Summit and the initiatives achieved, including the Economic Corridor linking the Middle East, India and Europe which requires that we work diligently in order to create it into reality."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted, “Transforming India-Saudi Arabia ties! PM Modi and Crown Prince and PM of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman held bilateral talks. The two leaders reviewed the various facets of bilateral ties and discussed ways to further unlock the potential of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership."

“Agenda included a broad range of areas of bilateral cooperation including energy security, trade and investment, defence and security, healthcare, food security, culture and community welfare issues among others," MEA tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Monday attended a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. He also met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other ministers during the event.

At 6.30 pm today, the Saudi Arabian PM will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will then depart from New Delhi around 8.30 pm, according to ANI reports.

Saudi Arabia holds a crucial position as one of India's primary strategic allies in the Middle East. In recent years, the bilateral relationship between these two nations has experienced a notable and consistent improvement.

The visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia, initially in 2016 and then in 2019, as well as the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to India in 2019, played a significant role in strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Both countries have also prioritized enhancing their defence and security cooperation.

In December 2020, General MM Naravane, who was the Chief of Army Staff at the time, made a historic visit to Saudi Arabia, marking the first-ever visit by the head of the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army to this significant Gulf nation. Subsequently, there have been multiple visits by senior military officials from both sides.

