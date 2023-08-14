Plan for India-Sri Lanka power line project in advanced stages1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM IST
It will help crisis-hit Sri Lanka improve its energy security after the country saw widespread power shortages in 2022.
New Delhi: An India-Sri Lanka power line project that hopes to link power grids between the two countries is in advanced stages of negotiation. A detailed project report (DPR) has been completed and is being reviewed prior to formal approval. The proposed power line received a boost from president Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to India in July.