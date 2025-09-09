‘India-Sweden ties future-oriented, anchored in innovation’: Jan Thesleff, Swedish Ambassador

Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India, said on Tuesday that the economic ties between the two nations are growing rapidly, reflecting the complementary strengths and the mutual benefits of partnership.

“Our collaboration is future-oriented, anchored in innovation, green transition, and sustainability. As we mark 20 years of science and technology cooperation, we are proud to drive joint breakthroughs in AI, space tech, life sciences, and e-mobility,” Thesleff said at the 'Time for Sweden' autumn launch event here in the national capital on 9 September.

The event highlights the growing trade, investment, and innovation opportunities between India and Sweden and underscores the deepening strategic collaboration between Swedish and Indian businesses.

“I want to take a pledge today. We should double, and in fact triple the trade and investment between the two nations,” Thesleff said at the event.

280 Swedish companies According to Swedish Embassy numbers, over 280 Swedish companies currently operate in India, actively contributing to the country’s economic and sustainability goals. These companies employ over 220,000 people directly in India, with an additional 2.2 million people indirectly employed, particularly through investments in local manufacturing and sourcing.

The event also showcased Sweden as a global innovation leader, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in science, technology, and sustainability.

Sven Östberg, Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai, was also present at the event.

‘Enduring business sambandh’ “Over 100 of the 280+ Swedish companies operating in India have established a strong presence in Western India. This enduring business sambandh, rooted in the 1960s with the arrival of Swedish pioneers like SKF, Tetra Pak, and Alfa Laval in Pune, has only grown stronger over the decades," he said.

India–Sweden relations are the bilateral ties between India and Sweden. Sweden recognised India's independence from the United Kingdom in 1947 and both nations established formal diplomatic relations in 1949