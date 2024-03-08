Active Stocks
India-Taliban meeting: MEA Secy expresses interest in scaling up trade via Chabahar

MEA Joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs for the Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran (PAI) division JP Singh on Thursday met Taliban-appointed Afghanistan foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi

MEA Joint Secretary of the Republic of India for Af-Ir-Pak, Mr. J.P. Singh meets IEA-Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has claimed that India has expressed interest in expanding relations between the countries.

Joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs for the Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran (PAI) division JP Singh on Thursday met Taliban-appointed Afghanistan foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi in which the two countries discussed economic and transit matters and security.

Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary PAI division also expressed New Delhi's willingness to expand relations with Kabul and promote trade through Chabahar Port.

Taliban-controlled Afghanistan ministry's spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi also wrote a post on X on Singh and Muttaqi bilateral meeting.

"Today, the MEA Joint Secretary of the Republic of India for Af-Ir-Pak, JP Singh, called on IEA-Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. The meeting focused on in-depth discussions on bilateral Afghanistan-India relations, economic and transit matters, fighting ISKP & corruption in the country," Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote.

He claimed that India is interested in expanding political and economic cooperation with Afghanistan.

"Singh said that India is interested in expanding political & economic cooperation with Afghanistan, & enhancing trade via Chabahar Port," he added.

Moreover, Minister Muttaqi expressed gratitude for India's humanitarian assistance and sought to strengthen political and economic relations between the two countries.

"Extending gratitude to India for its humanitarian assistance, FM Muttaqi said that in line with our balanced foreign policy, IEA seeks to strengthen political & economic relations with India as an important actor in the region. In the end, FM Muttaqi urged India's Joint Secretary to facilitate the visa issuance process for Afghan businessmen, patients, and students," the Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson posted on X.

Earlier in January, the Indian representative engaged in a meeting with Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, and expressed India's active participation in both international and regional initiatives concerning Afghanistan.

The representative also emphasised India's unwavering support for all efforts aimed at fostering stability and development in the war-torn nation.

Published: 08 Mar 2024, 09:20 AM IST
