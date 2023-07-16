'India-UAE to work closely to further global well-being..,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after wrapping up his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), shared a video showcasing the key moments of his trip to the Gulf nation. In the video, he emphasized that both India and the UAE will maintain a strong collaborative relationship to promote global welfare.

Sharing a video on Twitter on Sunday that featured him attending important events in the UAE, PM Modi, wrote, "India and UAE will keep working closely to further global good! Here are highlights from yesterday…"

On July 15, Prime Minister Modi reached Delhi Airport after successfully completing his France and UAE visit."Concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality," tweeted PM Modi.

Before PM Modi departed for New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the trip was "short but very significant, a landmark in the partnership between India and the UAE."

Briefing about PM Modi’s UAE visit, Kwatra said PM Modi held “extensive discussions with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

He also termed the visit to be of “tremendous strategic significance" as it showcased the “deep bond of friendship and trust" between the Prime Minister Modi and the UAE President.

India and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) last year and since the signing of that important strategic landmark agreement between the two countries, the trade and economic partnership and engagement has grown significantly between the two countries, Kwatra said.He noted that “visit this time puts together another pillar of that strategic economic partnership in a couple of important ways."

The Foreign Secretary also said that PM Modi’s visit will perhaps open-up “new pathways for India" to look at structuring similar partnership with other countries both in the region and beyond.PM Modi arrived in UAE on Saturday and was received by Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the airport.

On his arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport, PM Modi also received a ceremonial welcome.

During his visit, the Prime Minister met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Further, COP28 President-designate, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber also called on PM Modi and the two leaders held discussions on wide-ranging issues.

PM Modi assured India's support to UAE for its COP28 Presidency as well.Prime Minister Modi was accorded a grand welcome in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the iconic Burj Khalifa was illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag.

During the light-and-sound show at the Burj, which preceded Prime Minister Modi's official visit to the Gulf nation, the iconic skyscraper displayed his image along with a message that said, "Welcome Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Following his two-day visit to France, PM Modi departed for the UAE on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi described his visit to France as "memorable" and highlighted the significance of being part of the Bastille Day celebrations. He expressed his appreciation to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warm reception and hospitality.

During his official two-day trip to France, PM Modi had the privilege of attending the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, accepting the invitation extended by President Macron.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)