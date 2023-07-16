'India-UAE to work closely to further global well-being..,' says PM Modi

'India-UAE to work closely to further global well-being..,' says PM Modi2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and shared a video highlighting key moments of the trip. He emphasized the strong collaborative relationship between India and the UAE in promoting global welfare.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after wrapping up his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), shared a video showcasing the key moments of his trip to the Gulf nation. In the video, he emphasized that both India and the UAE will maintain a strong collaborative relationship to promote global welfare.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×