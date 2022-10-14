India-UK FTA by Diwali still remains a possibility: UK government sources2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 05:58 AM IST
The issue of business mobility is at the core of what India would consider a win-win deal.
The majority of the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations should be done by Diwali, UK government sources said on October 13. The two countries are currently negotiating a "high-ambition" deal that may contribute to a ₹28,000-crore (GBP 3-billion) increase in UK economic growth by 2035.