India-UK FTA can benefit businesses of both countries: UK foreign secy

India-UK free trade agreement can deliver practical, and real-world benefits for businesses in both countries which will give a strong message to the world about their partnerships, said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly while addressing the gathering at the Confederation of Indian Industry's Special Plenary Session of India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He asserted that UK and India, the 6th and 5th largest economies in the world respectively, must work closely together to contribute to the world's economic security and prosperity, according to the news agency ANI.

"Today, we're living through a period of geopolitical competition. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the global economy and across the world and we're seeing the ripple effect of that in food prices, energy prices, global insecurity,"Cleverly said.

"I am also going to echo the wise words of Prime Minister Modi who was right when he said to Putin, "today's era is not an era of war." Vladimir Putin must listen to those words and heed those words. Sadly, he is not doing so yet," he added.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal who also attended the session said that developed and developing countries must have different goals and timelines while being sensitive to each other's needs, potential goals, and a roadmap toward sustainability, ANI reported.

He further highlighted that India has been one of the top five performers in benchmarking its work and meeting the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). "Technology, finance, and sustainable lifestyles are going to play an important role in ensuring sustainable growth," Goyal opined.

The minister urged world leaders to recognize that everyone must contribute their fair share in improving energy efficiency, reducing waste, boosting the circular economy, and achieving green goals by transitioning and helping other nations transition to green growth to make the world a better place to live in.

The UK foreign secretary also met his Indian counterpart external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the progress on the UK-India 2030 Roadmap clinched in 2021 to bolster bilateral ties across defense, security, and business and trade.

(With ANI inputs)