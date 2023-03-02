India-UK FTA can benefit businesses of both countries: UK foreign secy
The UK foreign secretary also met his Indian counterpart external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the progress on the UK-India 2030 Roadmap clinched in 2021.
India-UK free trade agreement can deliver practical, and real-world benefits for businesses in both countries which will give a strong message to the world about their partnerships, said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly while addressing the gathering at the Confederation of Indian Industry's Special Plenary Session of India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×