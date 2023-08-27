India-UK FTA deal: Rishi Sunak faces conflict of interest over wife Akshata Murthy's Infosys shares, say reports3 min read 27 Aug 2023, 04:32 PM IST
According to the reports, Labour, and the chair of the all-party House of Commons business and trade select committee on 26 August called for Sunak to be more open about his wife’s financial interests, citing Infosys could be a key beneficiary of any agreement signed with India.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a new conflict of interest, days before he is all set to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi in September. The conflict relates to transparency questions related to wife Akshata Murthy’s Infosys shares – massive Bengaluru-based international IT services and consultancy company, worth an estimated 500 million pounds, in a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with India, reported The Guardian.