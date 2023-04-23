Ind-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce to be set up1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:35 PM IST
According to the Ukrainian Embassy in India, bilateral trade between India and Ukraine amounted to $3.45 billion in 2021.
New Delhi: An India-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce will be set up in the coming months in an effort to boost business ties, according to persons aware of the matter. With the support of the Ukrainian government, the Chamber will aim to boost possibilities for investment and collaboration in sectors like infrastructure and power.
