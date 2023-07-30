At the SemiconIndia Conference 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirmed that the collaboration between India and the US is expanding to encompass new initiatives in various domains.

As reported by ANI, “This collaboration today (between India and the US) extends to new initiatives in additional domains and can be expected to grow steadily in the times to come. We see that, for example, in space where India signing the Artemis Accords and promoting stronger NASA-ISRO collaboration is a sign of the times to come..."

Earlier, PM Modi on Friday said that India is “rolling out the red carpet" for the semiconductor industry, as he invited global semiconductor majors to invest in India. PM Modi said whosoever comes forward will have a “first mover’s advantage."

“As India moves forward on the path of reform, new opportunities will be created. India is becoming an excellent conductor for semiconductor investments," PM Modi said adder speaking at the inaugural session of ‘SemiconIndia 2023’ in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar which is hosting the country’s annual chip meet, SemiconIndia 2023 PM Modi said, “Who can be a more trusted partner than the world’s largest democracy (India)."

He also expressed happiness about the growing global trust in India. Themed ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem’, the second edition of the conference organised by India Semiconductor Mission in partnership with industry and industry associations, is aimed at making India a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development.

During PM Modi's recent state visit to the US, significant announcements were made regarding investments in India's semiconductor sector. Micron Technology revealed plans to invest up to USD 825 million in constructing a new semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, with the backing of the Indian government.

Additionally, Applied Materials committed to investing USD 400 million in establishing a collaborative engineering center in the country. Furthermore, Lam Research proposed a scheme to train 60,000 Indian engineers through its Semiverse Solution virtual fabrication platform, aimed at accelerating India's semiconductor education and workforce development objectives.

