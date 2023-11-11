India and the United States pledged to strengthen their strategic alliance by enhancing defence and security collaborations and expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in response to China 's growing military assertiveness on Friday.

Additionally, they unveiled intentions to collaborate on the joint production of an armoured infantry vehicle.

Also Read: ‘India-China relationship has never been easy’

As reported by PTI, during the fifth annual '2+2' ministerial dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken discussed strategies to bolster India's aspiration of becoming a key global center for defence manufacturing.

The dialogue also focused on collaborative efforts to advance cutting-edge technology to meet essential security requirements.

The discussions prominently featured the situation in the Middle East concerning the Hamas-Israel conflict, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, China's assertive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific, and the broader challenges to regional security, PTI reported.

Also Read: China’s loss as India’s gain?

During a media briefing, Austin highlighted that both parties engaged in discussions regarding the escalating security challenges presented by China. He emphasized that India and the United States share a mutual objective of promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Today, we agreed to move forward with the co-production of armoured infantry vehicles. We also discussed steps that we can take to strengthen our supply chain security and integrate the provision of goods and services from US and Indian firms," he said.

The US Defense Secretary mentioned ongoing initiatives to expedite the delivery of 31 MQ-9B drones to India. In bilateral discussions with Austin, Singh emphasized that the strategic partnership between India and the US is defined by mutual trust. He highlighted growing alignment on crucial matters such as countering China's aggression, advocating for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and addressing regional security challenges.

As per the joint statement from the '2+2' dialogue, India and the US are establishing new liaison positions to ensure smooth communication and collaboration between their respective armed forces.

Also Read: 'ISIS terrorist' Wajihuddin from UP arrested in Chhattisgarh after 24-hour long search

The discussions in the '2+2' dialogue encompassed various topics, including counter-terrorism, and explored avenues for advancing cooperation in cutting-edge technologies like semiconductors and critical minerals.

In his televised opening remarks at the talks, Jaishankar said, “the dialogue is an opportunity to advance the vision of our respective leaders, building a forward-looking partnership while we construct a shared global agenda."

Austin noted that it is more important than ever for the world's two largest democracies to find common goals in the face of urgent global challenges.

“We're integrating our industrial bases, strengthening our interoperability and sharing cutting-edge technology. The scope of our cooperation is vast, it stretches from the seabed to space," Austin added.

Also Read: Jaishankar says 'we are big victims of terrorism' following India's refusal in UN to not condemn Hamas attack

At the end of the dialogue, Jaishankar described the talks as “substantive".

"Our agenda covered advancing our strategic partnership, including elevating our defence ties, moving forward in space & tech, future logistics cooperation and people-to-people contacts," he said on X.

The joint statement underscored the significance of a 'Roadmap for Defence Industrial Cooperation' in catalyzing the strengthening of defence relations between India and the US.

The statement also acknowledged the positive development of negotiations for a commercial agreement between General Electric (GE) Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the production of GE F-414 jet engines in India, a move that was appreciated by the ministers involved.

Also Read: India to acquire 31 US drones for armed forces; deal worth ₹25,000 crore

The statement said both sides recommitted to spurring investment in India's growing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector, which encompasses aircraft maintenance and mid-voyage repair of US naval vessels.

“The two sides welcomed commitments from the US industry to further increase India's MRO capabilities, including for the repair of aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles," it said.

The ministers deliberated on events unfolding in various regions such as the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Ukraine, expressing deep concern about the conflict in Ukraine and its humanitarian aftermath.

Also Read: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in India: China, Israel, 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue…

“Noting horrific terrorist attacks against Israel, the ministers reiterated that India and the United States stand with Israel against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including with regard to the protection of civilians," it said.

They called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

"The ministers committed to continue coordinating with partners in the region on humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of Palestinian civilians in Gaza," the statement said.

“They expressed support for humanitarian pauses and committed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace," it said.

Also Read: ‘Enormous interest in IMEC’, says Foreign Minister Jaishankar; West Asia conflict an “unexpected problem"

In his remarks, Jaishankar said that the Quad leaders' summit to be hosted by India early next year will deliberate on the Indo-Pacific.

Blinken said the US and India have a robust partnership and both sides are deliberating on matters with implications for the future.

“We are bolstering the partnership in international peace, security and specifically working to promote rules-based order, and uphold principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. Our defence cooperation is a key pillar of that work," he said.

“We are promoting a free and open, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific, including by strengthening our partnership through the Quad with Japan and Australia," Blinken said.

During a distinct media briefing, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane clarified that the infantry combat vehicle is included in a bilateral defense industrial cooperation roadmap.

Also Read: India-US relations: Set for a strategic upgrade

“The initial offer on several infantry combat vehicle systems has come from the US. We have expressed our interest in discussing (this) further to take the co-development and co-production part ahead," Aramane said.

Aramane confirmed that the initiatives for the co-production of General Electric's GE F-414 jet engine and the supply of MQ-9B drones to India were progressing as planned. He mentioned that the two parties are in the process of finalizing the commercial arrangement and addressing the necessary legal requirements for the manufacturing of the jet engine.

“This is on track, it will happen as was originally scheduled," he said.

Aramane said New Delhi has sent a “letter of request" for the 31 drones and the US has to respond to it.

Also Read: Why India didn’t attack Pakistan after 26/11 Mumbai attacks

According to the joint statement, India and the US reiterated their condemnation of the 26/11 Mumbai attack and the Pathankot strike and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice. The two countries also unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism, and the use of terrorist proxies and logistical, financial or military support to terror groups, PTI noted.

The two sides also deliberated on the situation in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to adhere to their commitment to prevent any group or individual from using the territory of Afghanistan to threaten the security of any country.

India and the US also urged the Taliban to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and members of minority groups and uphold freedom of travel.

Also Read: 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana extradition to India soon - here's how

"India and the US reiterated their condemnation of the 26/11 Mumbai attack and the Pathankot attack and called for bringing the perpetrators of these attacks to justice," the statement said.

"The ministers also called for concerted action against all terrorists, including through designations of individuals affiliated with groups that are listed by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee, such as Al-Qa'ida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed," it said.

Also Read: The end of Al Qaeda?

Terrorist organizations based in Pakistan were responsible for the 26/11 attacks and the 2016 Pathankot incidents.

(With inputs from PTI)

HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.