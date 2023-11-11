India-US forge deeper strategic alliance amid escalating security challenges posed by China
During the '2+2' ministerial dialogue, the leaders discussed strategies to bolster India's aspiration of becoming a key global center for defence manufacturing and collaborative efforts to advance cutting-edge technology.
India and the United States pledged to strengthen their strategic alliance by enhancing defence and security collaborations and expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in response to China's growing military assertiveness on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message