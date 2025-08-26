India–US hold 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue: New 10-year Defence Framework, trade, energy, and Indo-Pacific ties discussed

India and the United States convened the 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue virtually on 25 August 2025. The meeting was co-chaired by Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defence.

From the US side, Bethany P Morrison, Senior Bureau Official for South and Central Asian Affairs, and Jedidiah P Royal, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, led the discussions.

The meeting marked the first official-level dialogue since the August 6 announcement by US President Donald Trump’s administration that imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods.

What were the focus areas of the dialogue? According to the official statement by the India government, the India-US talks covered a broad spectrum, including trade and investment, energy security with emphasis on civil-nuclear cooperation, critical minerals exploration, and joint efforts in counternarcotics and counterterrorism. Both sides stressed the need to strengthen economic resilience and regional security in parallel.

India and the United States also agreed to build upon the progress made in these areas under the auspices of the India - US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century and beyond.

What does the new defence framework entail? A central outcome was the decision to advance negotiations on a new ten-year Framework for the India–US Major Defense Partnership, the official statement read.

This agreement is expected to boost collaboration in defence industrial production, science and technology, operational coordination, and intelligence-sharing.

A report by India Today stated that India and the United States are on the verge of finalising a significant defence deal, with an agreement worth over USD 1 billion to purchase 113 engines for 97 LCA Mark 1A Tejas fighter jets. This new order would be in addition to the 99 GE-404 engines already contracted for the initial 83 Mark 1A jets.

Mint could not independently verify this information.

According to the official press release by the Indian Government, India and US assured commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific, highlighting the role of the Quad grouping in promoting peace, stability, and economic growth. The discussion reflected converging strategic interests aimed at countering evolving regional challenges.