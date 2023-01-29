India-US relationship not as strong as it needs to be, says Congressman Thanedar4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:36 AM IST
He became the fifth Indian-American to be in the current Congress, after Dr Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal.
India and US relationship has not been as strong as it needs to be, said Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar. He said that he will work to strengthen economic ties that will be beneficial for both countries and help enhance cooperation between their people.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×