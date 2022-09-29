India-US relationship today impacts rest of world: S Jaishankar

India-US relationship today impacts rest of world: S Jaishankar2 min read . 07:12 AM IST
Referring to the bilateral talks between the two countries as solid, positive, and productive, Jaishankar underscored that the visit was very comfortable
Referring to the bilateral talks between the two countries as solid, positive, and productive, Jaishankar underscored that the visit was very comfortable
The relationship between India and US today impacts the rest of the world as there are a lot of countries that look to the association individually and bilaterally and hope for solutions that the world is searching for in many aspects, Indian External Minister S Jaishankar said in a press briefing in the US.
The relationship between India and US today impacts the rest of the world as there are a lot of countries that look to the association individually and bilaterally and hope for solutions that the world is searching for in many aspects, Indian External Minister S Jaishankar said in a press briefing in the US.
Referring to the bilateral talks between the India and US as solid, positive, and productive, Jaishankar underscored that the visit was very comfortable and he had some fruitful conversations with the Ministers in the US.
Referring to the bilateral talks between the India and US as solid, positive, and productive, Jaishankar underscored that the visit was very comfortable and he had some fruitful conversations with the Ministers in the US.
He focused on how both India and US understand how to make space for each other and work despite not entirely agreeing on every aspect of every issue.
He focused on how both India and US understand how to make space for each other and work despite not entirely agreeing on every aspect of every issue.
"I think our relationship today impacts the rest of the world. There are a lot of countries which look to us individually and bilaterally for some part of the betterment which they hope for solutions which the world is searching for in many respects," Jaishankar said during the press briefing.
"I think our relationship today impacts the rest of the world. There are a lot of countries which look to us individually and bilaterally for some part of the betterment which they hope for solutions which the world is searching for in many respects," Jaishankar said during the press briefing.
"That's the sort of broad sense that I want to give you of a very solid, positive, productive bilateral conversation but framed in the context of larger global challenges where there was a very high degree of convergence on how we look at those challenges, we may articulate it a bit differently as we are oppositions and our priorities at some times will be different," Jaishankar said in a statement during the briefing.
"That's the sort of broad sense that I want to give you of a very solid, positive, productive bilateral conversation but framed in the context of larger global challenges where there was a very high degree of convergence on how we look at those challenges, we may articulate it a bit differently as we are oppositions and our priorities at some times will be different," Jaishankar said in a statement during the briefing.
"The good part of the relationship is today that we understand that we have to make space for each other and that we can work with each other even if we do not entirely agree on every aspect of every issue," said Jaishankar.
"The good part of the relationship is today that we understand that we have to make space for each other and that we can work with each other even if we do not entirely agree on every aspect of every issue," said Jaishankar.
Other than this the minister also held a conversation with the US Congress and had a good discussion on what was happening in the semiconductor industry and the ease of doing business in India.
Other than this the minister also held a conversation with the US Congress and had a good discussion on what was happening in the semiconductor industry and the ease of doing business in India.
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Appreciated meeting with senior members of US Congress who are committed to strengthening our partnership. Apprised them of recent progress in our cooperation. @RepBera @ChrisCoons @MarkWarner @RepMcNerney @ossoff"
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Appreciated meeting with senior members of US Congress who are committed to strengthening our partnership. Apprised them of recent progress in our cooperation. @RepBera @ChrisCoons @MarkWarner @RepMcNerney @ossoff"
The external minister was in New York from September 18 to 24. He had concluded the high-level United Nations General Assembly debate on Saturday.
The external minister was in New York from September 18 to 24. He had concluded the high-level United Nations General Assembly debate on Saturday.
Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also noted that the partnership between India and United States is one of the most consequential in the world, during a joint press conference.
Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also noted that the partnership between India and United States is one of the most consequential in the world, during a joint press conference.
"The partnership between India and US is simply one of the most consequential in the world. It is to address any global challenge that our people face - health security, climate change, food security and upholding the free and open international order. Over the past years, we have made real progress in elevating that partnership bilaterally -- through institutions like QUAD and G20 and international organisations at the United Nations," Blinken said.
"The partnership between India and US is simply one of the most consequential in the world. It is to address any global challenge that our people face - health security, climate change, food security and upholding the free and open international order. Over the past years, we have made real progress in elevating that partnership bilaterally -- through institutions like QUAD and G20 and international organisations at the United Nations," Blinken said.
With the inputs from ANI
With the inputs from ANI