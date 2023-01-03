India-US ties can define 21st century: Congressman Ro Khanna1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 08:11 AM IST
The prominent American daily ‘writes beautifully’ about India's rising confidence and paradoxes.
Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna on Monday said the relationship between India and the United States can define the 21st century. He referred to The New York Times article which articulated that the post-Ukrainian war world would see India's emergence.