India-US ties driven by common interest of promoting sustainability: Goyal

New Delhi: India-US economic relations are driven by the common interest of promoting sustainability, emerging technologies, globally resilient supply chains, and small businesses, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
New Delhi: India-US economic relations are driven by the common interest of promoting sustainability, emerging technologies, globally resilient supply chains, and small businesses, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
The minister made the remarks while virtually addressing the India-US CEO Forum which was chaired jointly by Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
The minister made the remarks while virtually addressing the India-US CEO Forum which was chaired jointly by Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
Goyal said the forum continues to be an effective platform for dialogue across key sectoral themes and also highlighted the significant growth of the India-US economic relations at the forum. He also reiterated the importance of such dialogues in leveraging this momentum.
Goyal said the forum continues to be an effective platform for dialogue across key sectoral themes and also highlighted the significant growth of the India-US economic relations at the forum. He also reiterated the importance of such dialogues in leveraging this momentum.
The forum, comprising CEOs from leading Indian and US based companies, is co-chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and James Taiclet, president and Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin.
The forum, comprising CEOs from leading Indian and US based companies, is co-chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and James Taiclet, president and Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin.
“This dialogue will serve as the framework under which specific recommendations will be charted out during the sixth edition of the India-US CEO Forum, due to be held early next year," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.
“This dialogue will serve as the framework under which specific recommendations will be charted out during the sixth edition of the India-US CEO Forum, due to be held early next year," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.
Secretary Raimondo thanked Piyush Goyal, the co-chairs and CEO forum members for their participation and insightful identification of common focus areas that will further bolster the bilateral partnership between the two nations.
Secretary Raimondo thanked Piyush Goyal, the co-chairs and CEO forum members for their participation and insightful identification of common focus areas that will further bolster the bilateral partnership between the two nations.
CEOs from both sides commended the two governments for implementing transformative reforms and initiatives undertaken to strengthen bilateral cooperation, it said.
CEOs from both sides commended the two governments for implementing transformative reforms and initiatives undertaken to strengthen bilateral cooperation, it said.
“The CEOs, under the seven working groups, presented priority areas to create stronger partnerships and boost growth across various critical areas such as Entrepreneurship and Promoting Small Businesses, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace and Defence, ICT and Digital Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Environment, Infrastructure and Manufacturing, Financial Services, Trade and Investments, among others," the ministry said.
“The CEOs, under the seven working groups, presented priority areas to create stronger partnerships and boost growth across various critical areas such as Entrepreneurship and Promoting Small Businesses, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace and Defence, ICT and Digital Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Environment, Infrastructure and Manufacturing, Financial Services, Trade and Investments, among others," the ministry said.
This is the sixth time the Forum has been convened since its reconstitution in December 2014 by the Governments of India and the US. The Forum continues to be an effective platform for dialogue across key sectoral themes and to identify areas for closer collaboration for mutual benefit of both economies. Senior government functionaries, including Taranjit Sandhu, the Indian ambassador to the US also participated in the meeting.
This is the sixth time the Forum has been convened since its reconstitution in December 2014 by the Governments of India and the US. The Forum continues to be an effective platform for dialogue across key sectoral themes and to identify areas for closer collaboration for mutual benefit of both economies. Senior government functionaries, including Taranjit Sandhu, the Indian ambassador to the US also participated in the meeting.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.