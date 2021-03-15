India-US ties going much deeper; reflected in Modi, Biden equation: Indian envoy

Friday's power-packed virtual meeting between the heads of government from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad -- a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America -- has firmly set a "democratic diamond" around China. And even though China was not named during the 90-minute long summit, at least publicly, the joint statement followed by the strongly worded opinion article in The Washington Post has clearly underscored that Quad countries will be unrestrained from coercion.

