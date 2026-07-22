India-US trade deal could be signed in 3-4 months: US official says, ‘Only one major step remaining’ | Read here

The India-US trade deal talks have entered the final stretch, with a senior US official asserting that an agreement could be signed within the next three to four months.

Washington and New Delhi have been working on a trade deal to cut trade barriers and open more business opportunities for companies in both countries.

Advertisement

‘Only Section 301 trade investigations remain’ "The deal... is there. We literally have the paper," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the current status of the India-US trade deal? ⌵ The India-US trade deal negotiations are in the final stretch, with a senior US official stating that it could be signed within the next three to four months. 2 Why is the completion of the Section 301 trade investigations important for the trade deal? ⌵ Completion of the Section 301 trade investigations is crucial as they examine alleged unfair trade practices and are the last major step before finalizing the trade deal. 3 How could Trump's proposed tariffs affect Indian pharmaceutical exports? ⌵ Trump's proposed tariffs on generic drugs could heavily impact Indian pharmaceutical exports, as India is the largest supplier of generics to the US, accounting for a significant share of the market. 4 Should Indian drugmakers prepare for potential manufacturing shifts to the US? ⌵ Yes, Indian drugmakers should consider preparing for potential shifts to US manufacturing due to the proposed tariffs, but doing so may face economic viability challenges. 5 What benefits do both India and the US see from the proposed trade deal? ⌵ Both nations view the proposed trade deal as mutually beneficial, aiming to reduce trade barriers and open up more business opportunities for companies in their respective countries.

The only major step remaining, the official said, is for Washington to complete its Section 301 trade investigations, which examine alleged unfair trade practices and can lead to tariffs or other retaliatory measures.

The official said one Section 301 probe covering 60 countries was expected to conclude this week or next. Once that and other ongoing investigations are completed, "we'll start seeing progress, not just in India but in other places," the official added.

Asked when the agreement could be concluded, the official replied: "Maybe another three, four months."

‘Deal would be beneficial to both nations’ Last month, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in a similar note, said that the deal is in the final phase. “Most of this deal is complete. A few items remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal.”

Advertisement

The US envoy to India was bullish about the bilateral relationship and cited the personal equation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was driving the ties.

He also noted that it would be beneficial to both nations, and it would be sealed after nearly 18 months of talks.

"People ask, Why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, the European trade deal took 20 years. So no matter what, as long as we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close," he said.

Trump's new tariff Wednesday's development comes a day after Washington proposed new tariffs of up to 12.5% on dozens of nations, including India, over allegations that they failed to curb trade in goods made with forced labour.

Advertisement

Separately, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that generic drugs imported into the United States would remain tariff-free for two years from August 1 before facing tariffs of 100% for a year and 200% thereafter, a move that could affect India's pharmaceutical industry.

India, the largest generic drug exporter to the US, will be heavily impacted by the move.

About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.