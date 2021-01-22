India-US trade deal may be put on the back burner

Biswajit Dhar, professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University said he does not see major changes in the US trade policy toward India in the near term. “The mini-trade deal was actually India’s wish list. The US was cold-shouldering us in any case. It will be more of business as usual between the two sides. Going back on Trump’s ‘America First’ line will not be easy for Biden. If we think restoration of GSP and withdrawal of aluminium and steel tariffs will happen immediately, it is unlikely," he added.

