India-US-Israel-UAE grouping to focus on infra development: Israeli ambassador

Gilon also said that Pegasus, the spy software that is sold by the Israeli NSO group, was supplied only to government agencies after getting the go-ahead from the Israeli government. The ambassador refused to comment on the Supreme Court-appointed commission and whether the embassy and the government of Israel would cooperate with the commission if called to do so. The development follows the Supreme Court on Wednesday appointing former SC judge R V Raveendran to look into the allegations of unauthorised surveillance of politicians and journalists besides others using the Israeli-built Pegasus spyware.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}