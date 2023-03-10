India, US to ink chip collaboration pact2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:29 AM IST
India and the US are seeking to collaborate on semiconductor policies to address supply chain challenges
New Delhi: India and the US are set to sign an accord on semiconductor cooperation, US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters on Wednesday, adding the two countries had held a dialogue about coordinating semiconductor incentive schemes to prevent a subsidy race and glut in the supply of this vital technology.
