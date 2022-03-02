NEW DELHI : As Government of India's efforts to evacuate Indian students from war-torn Ukraine, Operation Ganga, continue with various airlines contributing their airplanes to the process, IndiGo airlines have announced that they will send eight flights to Hungary, Poland and Romania on Thursday to evacuate the stranded Indians in Ukraine.

IndiGo also informed that while eight evacuation flights will depart from India on Thursday, its six repatriation flights will arrive in India on the same day.

Russia on Wednesday intensified their offensive against Ukraine, wherein they destroyed the administrative building and the regional police headquarters in Kharkiv. Russian forces also claim that they have taken control of Kherson.

Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian flights on 24 February as the Vladimir Putin led Russian troops unleashed sir strikes and bombing upon Ukraine.

India has been evacuating its citizens stranded in Ukraine from its neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary and Poland.

"Two flights each will be operated via Istanbul, from Delhi to Budapest (Hungary) and Rzeszow (Poland); and two flights each will operate from Mumbai to Bucharest (Romania) and Suceawa (Romania) via Istanbul on Thursday," IndiGo's statement said on Wednesday.

Since 28 February, IndiGo's six evacuation flights have arrived in India with over 1,300 Indians.

