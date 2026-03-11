IndiGo announces multiple flights to 8 Middle East nations amid US-Iran war | Check full list of flights on 11 March

IndiGo said it will operate flights to eight destinations in the Middle East, and on select routes to Europe amid the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict. Key destinations include Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and London.

The war entered its 11th day with no end in sight as its effects rippled across the Middle East and beyond. Iran launched new attacks against Israel and Gulf Arab countries, while Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran and Lebanon, where it is battling Hezbollah militants. US and Iran dig in and ramp up threats as war rages with no end in sight.

New IndiGo flights on March 11 In a post on X, the airline said it is working closely with the relevant authorities to gradually rebuild its flight network in the Middle East, “enabling customers to reunite with their loved ones and continue their journeys”.

On 11 March 2026, IndiGo will operate flights to 8 destinations across the Middle East, along with select routes to Europe, “subject to prevailing safety conditions and regulatory approvals”.

Full list of Indigo flights on 11 March: Flight 6E 1: Mumbai to London

Flight 6E 2: London to Mumbai

Flight 6E 21: Mumbai to Amsterdam

Flight 6E 24: Mumbai to Amsterdam

Flight 6E 25: Amsterdam to Mumbai

Flight 6E 34: Manchester to Delhi

Flight 6E 57: Hyderabad to Medina

Flight 6E 60: Medina to Mumbai

Flight 6E 61: Mumbai to Jeddah

Flight 6E 62: Jeddah to Mumbai

Flight 6E 65: Kozhikode to Jeddah

Flight 6E 66: Jeddah to Kozhikode

Flight 6E 67: Hyderabad to Jeddah

Flight 6E 68: Jeddah to Hyderabad

Flight 6E 77: Bengaluru to Jeddah

Flight 6E 78: Jeddah to Bengaluru

Flight 6E 91: Mumbai to Jeddah

Flight 6E 92: Jeddah to Mumbai

Flight 6E 1267: Mumbai to Muscat

Flight 6E 1268: Muscat to Mumbai

Flight 6E 1273: Hyderabad to Muscat

Flight 6E 1274: Muscat to Hyderabad

Flight 6E 1413: Mumbai to Abu Dhabi

Flight 6E 1414: Abu Dhabi to Mumbai

Flight 6E 1421: Hyderabad to Sharjah

Flight 6E 1422: Sharjah to Hyderabad

Flight 6E 1448: Hyderabad to Abu Dhabi

Flight 6E 1449: Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad

Flight 6E 1453: Mumbai to Dubai

Flight 6E 1454: Dubai to Mumbai

Flight 6E 1461: Delhi to Dubai

Flight 6E 1462: Dubai to Delhi

Flight 6E 1463: Delhi to Dubai

Flight 6E 1464: Dubai to Delhi

Flight 6E 1495: Hyderabad to Ras Al Khaimah

Flight 6E 1496: Ras Al Khaimah to Hyderabad

Flight 6E 1501: Mumbai to Fujairah

Flight 6E 1502: Fujairah to Mumbai

Travel advisory for passengers In the X post, IndiGo requested the customers to note the following:

• The airline said that flight schedules may change at short notice, and urged the passengers to check the flight status at http://bit.ly/31paVKQ before leaving for the airport

• It said that the IndiGo teams are proactively reaching out to affected customers to assist with re-accommodation.

• For additional support or clarification, customers may contact IndiGo Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838

“We are making every effort to support our customers during this evolving situation and appreciate your patience and understanding,” IndiGo said.

Jet fuel prices hike Oil surged toward $120 a barrel on Monday, though it later tumbled after Trump signalled the war would end soon. Jet fuel prices have risen by as much as 150% in the past two weeks,

Several Indian carriers, including Air India, have hiked prices on long-haul routes by 15%, Bloomberg reported.

Indian operators, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, are among the hardest hit outside the Middle East as the Iran war enters its second week. Their heavy reliance on Gulf routes and surging fuel costs is compounded by restrictions on Pakistan airspace, imposed since mid-2025 following a border conflict.