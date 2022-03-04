Even as many stories of pets being brought back by Indian students stranded in Ukraine emerges, a student in Rzeszow, Poland has told news agency ANI, that IndiGo has refused to let them board the evacuation flight with their pets.

India government has eased rules to allow Indian students in Ukraine to be evacuated along with their pets.

View Full Image Vaibhav with the pets

According to Vaibhav, IndiGo has informed that pets are only allowed on Indian Air Force (IAF) rescue airplanes. Indian government was the first to show sensitivity amid a warzone.

This emerged as a concern after stranded student Rishabh Kaushik, a final-year undergrad student of software engineering at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics, pleaded with the Indian Government to let him return with his pet Malibu.

View Full Image Vaibhav with the pets (ANI)

Indian government thereafter relaxed the rules and documentation requirements for pets fleeing Ukraine.

However, Vaibhav's pleas come as a new twist to the ordeal, as private airlines refuse to let pets onboard.

“We brought them from Kharkiv with us and are in talks with the Indian Embassy," said Vaibhav to ANI.

We're facing problems in taking our pets along with us as IndiGo didn't allow us to board with pets, we were told that we could take them only in an IAF plane. We brought them from Kharkiv with us & are in talks with the Indian Embassy: Stranded Indian Vaibhav in Rzeszow, Poland pic.twitter.com/8cxxb5haC5 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

“Considering unique and extraordinary situations in war-hit Ukraine wherein pre-export requisite formalities to export of pets into India may not be fulfilled, the import of pet dogs and / or pet cats along with stranded Indians being rescued by the Government of India, is being facilitated as one time relaxation measure," the Indian Government's office memorandum (OM) stated.

In the latest updates, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine, was on fire after a Russian attack, the mayor of a nearby town said. Firefighters could not battle the blaze because they were being fired upon by Russian troops, according to the Ukrainian atomic energy ministry.

Russia and Ukraine agreed on the need for humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for fleeing civilians, their first sign of agreement on any issue since the war began eight days ago.

