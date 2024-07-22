Hello User
IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi to Delhi diverted to Muscat

IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi to Delhi diverted to Muscat

Livemint

  IndiGo flight 6E 1406 operating from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, was diverted to Muscat due to a technical issue.

IndiGo flight 6E 1406 operating from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, was diverted to Muscat due to a technical issue.

IndiGo flight 6E 1406 operating from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, was diverted to Muscat due to a technical issue.

“The aircraft will be back in operations after necessary maintenance. The customers have been offered hotel accommodation in Muscat and alternative arrangements are being made to facilitate their journey to destination. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers", an Indigo spokesperson said.

(More details awaited…)

