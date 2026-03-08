US-Israel-Iran conflict: List of Indigo flights from Dubai, Jeddah, Fujairah, Muscat, Abu Dhabi on March 8

Indian aviation major IndiGo announced that it has restarted flight services to Europe and is operating from eight cities in West Asia amid the continuing United States-Israel-Iran conflict in the region.
In a detailed post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the airline said it has planned to restart Europe operations from 8 March, “reconnecting customers with key destinations across the region” and will “also continue to operate flights to 8 destinations in the Middle East”.
In the same post, IndiGo also notified customers that the flights listed for service on 8 March 2026, are subject to change on short notice, “given the dynamic nature of the situation”.
It has thus advised and requested customers to check their flight status via the website before leaving for the airport — http://bit.ly/31paVKQ .
“As the situation in and around the Middle East continues to evolve, we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them… We will continue to share updates on our website and social media channels as the situation develops,” it added.
Meanwhile, in another passenger travel advisory on X. IndiGo also announced that it has extended its free waivers on cancellations up till the 31 March 2026 due to the ongoing volatile situation in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know: