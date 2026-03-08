US-Israel-Iran conflict: List of Indigo flights from Dubai, Jeddah, Fujairah, Muscat, Abu Dhabi on March 8

Indian aviation major IndiGo announced that it has restarted flight services to Europe and is operating from eight cities in West Asia amid the continuing United States-Israel-Iran conflict in the region.

In a detailed post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the airline said it has planned to restart Europe operations from 8 March, “reconnecting customers with key destinations across the region” and will “also continue to operate flights to 8 destinations in the Middle East”.

Advertisement

IndiGo airlines passenger advisory In the same post, IndiGo also notified customers that the flights listed for service on 8 March 2026, are subject to change on short notice, “given the dynamic nature of the situation”.

It has thus advised and requested customers to check their flight status via the website before leaving for the airport — http://bit.ly/31paVKQ .

“As the situation in and around the Middle East continues to evolve, we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them… We will continue to share updates on our website and social media channels as the situation develops,” it added.

IndiGo flights to Europe — Check full list of connections Mumbai International Airport — London (Heathrow) Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1 / 6E 2

Manchester Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 32

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 22 IndiGo Flights to West Asia — See full flight list here Mumbai International Airport — Abu Dhabi International Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1413 / 1414

Hyderabad International Airport — Abu Dhabi International Airport — Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 1448 / 1449

Mumbai International Airport — Dubai International Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1453 / 1454

Advertisement

Delhi International Airport — Dubai International Airport — Delhi International Airport — Dubai International Airport — Delhi International Airport: 6E 1461 / 1462 / 1463 / 1464

Mumbai International Airport — Fujairah International Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1501 / 1502

Hyderabad International Airport — RAF Akrotiri (Cyprus) — Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 1495 / 1496

Hyderabad International Airport — Sharjah International Airport — Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 1421 / 1422

Calicut International Airport — Jeddah International Airport — Calicut International Airport: 6E 65 / 66

Jeddah International Airport — Mumbai International Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 62 / 91

Also Read | UAE News LIVE: Saudi airports issue advisory as Iran launches missile attacks

Hyderabad International Airport — Jeddah International Airport — Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 67 / 68

Jeddah International Airport — Bengaluru International Airport: 6E 78

Mumbai International Airport — Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Medina) — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 59 / 60

Mumbai International Airport — Muscat International Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1267 / 1268

Hyderabad International Airport — Muscat International Airport — Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 1273 / 1274 IndiGo extends free cancellations till 31 March Meanwhile, in another passenger travel advisory on X. IndiGo also announced that it has extended its free waivers on cancellations up till the 31 March 2026 due to the ongoing volatile situation in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know:

Advertisement

Full waiver on cancellations is being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026.

Passengers can check latest updates on flight status here: http://bit.ly/31paVKQ

IndiGo's Customer Contact Centre can be reached at +91 124 6173838

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

X/ Twitter handle:

LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn