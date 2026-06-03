IndiGo suspends all flight operations to and from Kuwait hours after airport targeted in US-Iran missile exchange

India's largest carrier, IndiGo, on Wednesday announced that it is suspending all flight operations to and from Kuwait hours after Kuwaiti authorities shut the country's airspace.
The development came after a passenger building on Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport came under attack from drones launched by Iran as Tehran continues its drone and missile offensive against the Gulf state.
The attack, which prompted the Kuwaiti authorities to shut its airspace, triggered widespread disruptions to commercial air traffic. In a post on X, Kuwait Civil Aviation wrote, “All air traffic has been suspended, and flights are being diverted to alternative airports until further notice."
In a post on X, the largest Indian carrier also issued an advisory and wrote, "In view of the ongoing airspace closure in Kuwait, our flight operations to and from Kuwait have been suspended until 1200 hrs on 4 June 2026. We understand the impact this may cause to your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. Please be assured that this precautionary measure has been taken with the safety and well-being of our customers and crew as our highest priority."
It further said, "We remain in close coordination with the relevant aviation authorities and are continuously monitoring the situation. Flight services will resume as soon as conditions permit and safe operating corridors become available."
It also advised the customers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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