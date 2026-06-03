IndiGo suspends all flight operations to and from Kuwait hours after airport targeted in US-Iran missile exchange

India's largest carrier, IndiGo, on Wednesday announced that it is suspending all flight operations to and from Kuwait hours after Kuwaiti authorities shut the country's airspace.
The development came after a passenger building on Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport came under attack from drones launched by Iran as Tehran continues its drone and missile offensive against the Gulf state.
The attack, which prompted the Kuwaiti authorities to shut its airspace, triggered widespread disruptions to commercial air traffic. In a post on X, Kuwait Civil Aviation wrote, “All air traffic has been suspended, and flights are being diverted to alternative airports until further notice."
In a post on X, the largest Indian carrier also issued an advisory and wrote, "In view of the ongoing airspace closure in Kuwait, our flight operations to and from Kuwait have been suspended until 1200 hrs on 4 June 2026. We understand the impact this may cause to your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. Please be assured that this precautionary measure has been taken with the safety and well-being of our customers and crew as our highest priority."
It further said, "We remain in close coordination with the relevant aviation authorities and are continuously monitoring the situation. Flight services will resume as soon as conditions permit and safe operating corridors become available."
It also advised the customers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.