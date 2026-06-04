IndiGo temporarily suspends operations to 6 international destinations. Here's why

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, announced on Thursday that it has temporarily halted flights to six international destinations, including Hong Kong and Krabi, as part of a broader network optimisation strategy, PTI reported.

The budget carrier has decided to temporarily suspend services to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, and Shanghai starting July 1 and Siem Reap effective July 3 until September 30, IndiGo said in a statement.

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The decision has been taken in view of a traditionally softer demand in the upcoming quarter and an incredibly challenging cost environment, it said.

Also Read | How the West Asia crisis helped IndiGo reclaim top overseas carrier spot

IndiGo will resume bookings for all impacted services starting October 1, subject to an improved environment, it said, adding that the airline stands prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled, in appropriate lead time.

The carrier also stated that it has managed to retain majority of its international operations -- over 1,800 weekly international flights -- despite this realignment.

"These measured changes are designed to align capacity with current market conditions and demand trends, while ensuring the airline maintains reliability and network integrity across its global destinations," the statement said.

Also Read | IndiGo suspends Manchester flights from 31 August 2026 — details here

The airline will continue to monitor the situation, given the elevated operating costs and continued airspace restrictions, it added.

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Here's what the govt said on ₹ 10 K crore ATF support amid West Asia crisis The Centre on Thursday announced a ₹10,000 crore Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price stabilisation mechanism for Indian airlines to ensure stability in air services, and shield passengers from the impact of extraordinary volatility in the global fuel prices amid the continuing crisis in West Asia, ANI reported.

Addressing the inter-ministerial media briefing, Rohit Raj, Director in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said the Union Cabinet had approved "a one-time budgetary support mechanism of rupees up to 10,000 crores to provide ATF price stabilisation support to scheduled Indian carriers."

Also Read | Centre makes jet fuel support optional for airlines

Raj said the decision has been taken in a “larger public interest to protect air connectivity, ensure stability in air services, and shield passengers from the impact of extraordinary volatility in the global fuel prices arising out of the ongoing crisis.”

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Under the approved mechanism, the government will provide an interest-free advance to oil marketing companies (OMCs), allowing them to supply aviation fuel to participating Indian airlines at a pre-determined stable price. "Whenever international ATF prices rise above the benchmark level, that is the fixed price under this arrangement, the corpus will compensate OMCs for the difference," Raj explained.

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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