IndiGo to operate 10 relief flights from Jeddah on March 3: Check status of Air India, Qatar Airways, Emirates, others

IndiGo is set to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to several Indian cities on March 3 to return passengers stranded by the conflict in the Middle East.

"IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on 3 March, 2026 to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation," PTI quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

The civil aviation ministry stated on Monday that it is keeping a close watch on the changing airspace conditions in the region and their effects on international flight operations.

Air India Express will restart its Muscat flights on Tuesday, March 3, according to Reuters. It will reportedly be the first Indian carrier to resume flights to the region after the suspension of services amid the crisis.

Akasa Air stated that its flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh remain suspended for Tuesday.

Emirates started to operate a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2. The airline is prioritising passengers with existing bookings, and those rebooked for these limited flights will be contacted directly, it said, adding that all other flights remain suspended for the time being. Emirates mentioned that it is closely monitoring the situation and will adjust its flight schedule as needed.

Qatar Airways has halted operations and will provide an update on March 3.

Indian airlines cancel 357 international flights on Monday Indian airlines cancelled 357 international flights on Monday, marking the third consecutive day of disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

Officials told PTI that more than 300 flights, covering both arrivals and departures, were cancelled at the country’s four major airports—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The closure of several Middle Eastern airspaces continued as the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran escalated.

In a post on X, the civil aviation ministry on Monday said, “The situation in the Middle East region continues to be closely monitored to facilitate relief for passengers. Due to the ongoing situation, 357 flights planned for operation today were cancelled.”

Meanwhile, Dubai authorities advised travellers to go to airports only if they had been directly notified, amid a “limited resumption of operations". On Monday, at least 15 Etihad flights departed from Abu Dhabi Airport to help evacuate stranded passengers, according to Flightradar24. These flights operated to several destinations, including Islamabad, Paris, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Cairo, and London, while regular commercial services remained suspended.

