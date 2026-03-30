IndiGo to operate 30 flights to and from Middle East on 31 March amid Iran conflict: Check your flight status here

IndiGo on Monday said it will operate 30 flights to and from Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dubai and other destinations on Tuesday, 31 March, amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

It said those will flights will be "subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations".

"During these challenging times, IndiGo remains focused on ensuring customers reach their intended destinations. The below flights are scheduled to operate tomorrow across Middle East as part of this effort, the airline said.

IndiGo advised passengers to regularly check their flight status for the latest updates, adding that its teams were working round the clock to provide necessary support. The airline also expressed gratitude for passengers’ patience and continued trust.

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IndiGo flights to Middle East Medina (MED) 6E 59 (Mumbai–Medina)

Also Read | IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Delhi due to engine failure

Mumbai (BOM) – arrivals 6E 60 (Medina–Mumbai)

6E 62 (Jeddah–Mumbai)

6E 74 (Riyadh–Mumbai)

6E 1268 (Muscat–Mumbai)

6E 1402 (Abu Dhabi–Mumbai)

6E 1414 (Abu Dhabi–Mumbai)

6E 1454 (Dubai–Mumbai)

Jeddah (JED) 6E 61 (Mumbai–Jeddah)

6E 63 (Delhi–Jeddah)

6E 65 (Kolkata–Jeddah)

6E 67 (Hyderabad–Jeddah)

6E 77 (Bengaluru–Jeddah)

6E 91 (Mumbai–Jeddah)

India (return from Jeddah) 6E 66 (Jeddah–Kolkata)

6E 68 (Jeddah–Hyderabad)

6E 78 (Jeddah–Bengaluru)

Riyadh (RUH) 6E 71 (Delhi–Riyadh)

6E 73 (Mumbai–Riyadh)

6E 93 (Hyderabad–Riyadh)

Hyderabad (HYD) – arrivals 6E 94 (Riyadh–Hyderabad)

6E 68 (Jeddah–Hyderabad)

Muscat (MCT) 6E 1267 (Mumbai–Muscat)

6E 1271 (Kochi–Muscat)

Abu Dhabi (AUH) 6E 1401 (Mumbai–Abu Dhabi)

6E 1405 (Delhi–Abu Dhabi)

6E 1413 (Mumbai–Abu Dhabi)

India (return from Abu Dhabi) 6E 1406 (Abu Dhabi–Delhi)

6E 1402 (Abu Dhabi–Mumbai)

6E 1414 (Abu Dhabi–Mumbai)

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Sharjah (SHJ) 6E 1421 (Hyderabad–Sharjah)

Dubai (DXB) 6E 1453 (Mumbai–Dubai)

India (return from Dubai) 6E 1454 (Dubai–Mumbai)

Ras Al Khaimah (RKT) 6E 1495 (Hyderabad–Ras Al Khaimah)

Bengaluru (BLR) – arrivals/departures 6E 77 (Bengaluru–Jeddah)

6E 78 (Jeddah–Bengaluru)

Kolkata (CCU) – arrivals/departures 6E 65 (Kolkata–Jeddah)

6E 66 (Jeddah–Kolkata)

Global air travel continues to face major disruption, with many passengers still unable to reach their destinations as the Iran conflict has forced the shutdown of key Middle Eastern aviation hubs, according to Reuters.

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Flight status of other airlines Aegean Airlines, Greece’s largest carrier, has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until April 22, and to Erbil and Baghdad until May 24. Its Dubai services are suspended until April 19, while flights to Riyadh remain cancelled until April 18.

Latvia’s airBaltic said it has halted all flights to Tel Aviv until April 29, while its Dubai operations are suspended until October 24.

Also Read | IndiGo names former Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh as chief strategy officer

Air Canada has cancelled all services to both Tel Aviv and Dubai until September 7, and Spain’s Air Europa has scrapped its Tel Aviv flights until April 10.

Air France has suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until April 4, as well as services to Dubai and Riyadh until March 31, including an April 1 departure from Dubai.

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KLM has extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai until May 17.

Cathay Pacific has cancelled all passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh until May 31, but is adding extra services to European destinations such as London, Paris and Zurich to meet rising demand.

Delta Air Lines has cancelled its New York–Tel Aviv route and delayed the resumption of its Atlanta–Tel Aviv service until September 5, while the planned launch of its Boston–Tel Aviv route has been postponed indefinitely.

El Al Israel Airlines said flights departing Israel through April 11, including return services, have been cancelled, though limited operations to key destinations continue.

Emirates has moved to a reduced flight schedule following a partial reopening of regional airspace, while Etihad Airways said it continues to operate commercial services between Abu Dhabi and around 80 destinations.

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Finnair has cancelled its Dubai flights until March 29 and Doha flights until July 2, and continues to avoid flying over the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

Saudi budget airline flynas has suspended flights to several destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until April 15.

British Airways, owned by IAG, has extended cancellations to Amman, Bahrain, Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31, and to Doha until April 30, while also increasing services to Bangkok and Singapore. Flights to Abu Dhabi remain suspended until later in the year. Japan Airlines has halted its Tokyo–Doha services until April 10 and return flights until April 11.

Poland’s LOT has cancelled Dubai flights until March 28 and Tel Aviv flights until May 31, along with Riyadh services until April 30 and Beirut flights between March 31 and April 30.

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The Lufthansa Group, including Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways and Edelweiss, has suspended flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31, and to several other destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran until October 24.

Lufthansa Cargo has similar suspensions, except for Tel Aviv, which is suspended until April 30. Eurowings has also paused flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Erbil until April 30, and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until October 24.

Malaysia Airlines has suspended its Doha flights until April 15. Norwegian Air has delayed the launch of its Tel Aviv and Beirut routes to June 15 and cancelled all Dubai flights through April 8.

Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines has suspended flights to multiple destinations, including Iran, Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah until April 13.

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Qantas is increasing services to European cities such as Rome and Paris to meet rising demand, with changes rolling out from mid-April through late July.

Qatar Airways said it is gradually restoring flights to and from Doha, increasing frequency across more than 90 destinations.

Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of its Singapore–Dubai flights until April 30 while boosting services on routes such as Singapore–London Gatwick and Singapore–Melbourne to cater to higher demand.

(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X