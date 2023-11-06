Indo-Canadian parliamentarian Chandrasekhar Arya Sunday hosted a grand Diwali celebration at Parliament Hill which saw a great turnout of prominent members of the Indian diaspora from several Canadian cities like Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area, and Montreal. Arya also raised a Hindu flag with the sacred symbol 'aum' on Parliament Hill, PTI reported.

"I was pleased to host Diwali on Parliament Hill. We also used this opportunity to raise the flag of the Hindu sacred symbol Aum on Parliament Hill," Arya said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) which has garnered 26.5k views, 1k likes and 199 retweets since posted.

"Great turnout with participants from Ottawa, Greater Toronto Area, Montreal and many other places," the lawmaker posted.

“The event was supported by 67 Hindu and Indo-Canadian organizations across Canada," Arya, who hails from Karnataka, said.

"The added pleasure this year was Diwali is also part of the Hindu Heritage Month across Canada. My sincere thanks to all those who attended, volunteers and artists of excellent cultural performances at the event," he added.

The Diwali celebrations were held amid strained ties between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year. India on the other hand has rejected the claims and called the allegations "absurd and motivated."

Since then Ottawa and New Delhi announced tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats in the wake of Trudeau's allegation of Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing. India also temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity. Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

