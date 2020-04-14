Mumbai: Pharmaceuticals major Indoco Remedies has sent 11.7 lakh Paracetamol tablets to Britain as part of the government initiative to combat COVID-19 .

"Indoco has been part of the great initiative by the Indian government to export Paracetamol tablets to Britain in its fight against COVID 19," it said in a statement.

The first shipment of 11.7 lakh Paracetamol tablets to Britain was airlifted on April 12 from Goa airport. The permission granted by the government is for a total air shipment of 4.48 crore tablets."The remaining quantity is ready for shipment and will be airlifted depending on availability of flights," said Indoco Remedies.

Indoco Remedies is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharma company with presence in 55 countries. The ₹1,000 crore company employs over 5,500 people including more than 300 scientists. It has nine manufacturing facilities.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

