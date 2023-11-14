Indo-German development plans to cover Benin, Ethiopia
India’s development diplomacy in Global South is advanced by tie-up with Germany
New Delhi: India and Germany are in talks to expand their development cooperation programme in partnership with key third countries, according to persons aware of the matter. In 2022, the two countries established a programme for work on sustainability and agriculture in four countries: Peru, Malawi, Ghana and Cameroon. Officials indicated that New Delhi and Berlin are looking to expand this into Benin and Ethiopia in climate change related programmes.