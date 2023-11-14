Indo-German development plans to cover Benin, Ethiopia

New Delhi: India and Germany are in talks to expand their development cooperation programme in partnership with key third countries, according to persons aware of the matter. In 2022, the two countries established a programme for work on sustainability and agriculture in four countries: Peru, Malawi, Ghana and Cameroon. Officials indicated that New Delhi and Berlin are looking to expand this into Benin and Ethiopia in climate change related programmes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint had earlier reported that German officials are interested in expanding cooperation into the health sector. The existing projects include agri-business among women in Malawi to potato production in Cameroon. Ethiopia, which is a key partner for India in the African continent, has opted for increased engagement after the conclusion of its civil war in November last year. However, fresh fighting has since rocked Africa’s second most populous nation.

“The objective would be to build on individual strengths and experiences in development cooperation and offer sustainable, viable and inclusive projects to third countries in addressing development challenges and achieving SDGs and SDG-related climate targets, including through multilateral institutions where India and Germany are members, such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA)," the two sides said about trilateral cooperation in a joint declaration of intent released in May 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Both participants strive to undertake capacity-building initiatives in jointly decided priority sectors and will explore co-financing and other innovative partnership models to support joint projects in third countries," they went on to add.

India’s development diplomacy in the Global South is being advanced by its collaboration with Germany, which is part of a new trend of alliances with important developed nations. Under the Global Innovation Partnership, India and the UK are investigating a similar concept that would use Indian innovation to promote development in strategically important third nations.

India’s ministry of external affairs did not respond to emailed queries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint reported that a list of target countries under this programme will be finalized by early next year and possible cooperation on renewable power projects in Sri Lanka are being discussed as part of this.

Besides this, New Delhi and London are also in talks for an infrastructure development partnership in India’s neighbourhood, reported Mint. Similar cooperation with Japan, Australia and France may possibly be on the cards.

However, Indian officials have also indicated that these programmes come with significant challenges, particularly related to bureaucratic coordination. While India is willing to work with a number of developed country partners to shore up its strategic position in its neighbourhood, it retains a preference for bilateral development projects that can be implemented quickly with few bureaucratic delays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.