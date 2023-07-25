comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Indonesia: 6.0 magnitude of earthquake jolts East Nusa Tenggra, no risk of Tsunami
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on Richter scale jolted Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara island on Tuesday. The geophysics agency informed about the earthquake and said that there is no potential threat for tsunami.

The epicnetre of the quake was located at sea at a depth of 75 kilometres in the eastern Indonesian region, close to Timor Leste. Due to the distant location of the epicenter, the quake was felt weakly on land in some areas on East Nusa Tenggara but there were no immediate reports of damage, the agency said.

Indonesia is located in the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire". It is a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and cause a large number of earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 07:25 AM IST
