Indonesia: 6.0 magnitude of earthquake jolts East Nusa Tenggra, no risk of Tsunami1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara island, no tsunami potential, weakly felt on land, no immediate damage reported
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on Richter scale jolted Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara island on Tuesday. The geophysics agency informed about the earthquake and said that there is no potential threat for tsunami.
