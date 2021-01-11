OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine, says 65.3% effective in trial
A health worker gives an injection to a mock patient during a coronavirus vaccine drill in Bali, Indonesia (AP)
A health worker gives an injection to a mock patient during a coronavirus vaccine drill in Bali, Indonesia (AP)

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine, says 65.3% effective in trial

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 03:19 PM IST Stanley Widianto , Reuters

  • A Brazil-based trial showed last week that Sinovac's vaccine candidate is 78% effective
  • Indonesia has received 3 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine, named CoronaVac

Indonesia's food and drug agency on Monday granted emergency use approval to a Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, making it the first country outside China to give the regulatory greenlight to the vaccine.

The authorisation came after interim data from a late-stage human trial in Indonesia showed the vaccine was 65.3% effective, Penny K. Lukito, who heads the country's food and drugs regulator BPOM, said.

"These results meet the requirements of the World Health Organisation of a minimum of efficacy of 50%," she said, noting trial results in Brazil and Turkey.

A Brazil-based trial showed last week that Sinovac's vaccine candidate is 78% effective while Turkish researchers said in December the vaccine showed 91.25% efficacy based on interim analysis.

Indonesia is struggling with the worst Covid-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia and authorities are relying on a vaccine to help alleviate dual health and economic crises ravaging the country.

It has reported 836,718 Covid-19 infections and 24,343 deaths.

Indonesia has received 3 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine, named CoronaVac, and is slated to receive some 122.5 million more that will come in bulks.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

