Home >News >World >Indonesia bans international visitors for two weeks over new virus strain
Representational image (Bloomberg)
Indonesia bans international visitors for two weeks over new virus strain

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 03:32 PM IST Reuters

The new regulation, effective Jan. 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travelers from the Britain and tightened rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period in a bid to stem the spread of a new potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday.

The new regulation, effective Jan. 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travelers from the Britain and tightened rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia to limit the spread of the new strain.

Earlier this year Indonesia banned all tourists but some exemptions have been made for business travelers. The new regulation applies to all foreign visitors with the exception of high-level government officials, she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

