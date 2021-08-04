Indonesia becomes second in Asia to hit 100,000 covid deaths

As other countries grapple with vaccine hesitancy, most Indonesians are eager to be inoculated but lack access. Among those who haven’t had their shots, 80% said they’re waiting for a slot, are looking for available doses or haven’t been able to get the jabs for various other reasons, such as health conditions or lack of transport. More than 65% of those who have been vaccinated said they did so out of personal choice, followed by 31% who were told to by their workplace or other figures of authority, according to the July survey by the statistics agency.