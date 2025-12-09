Indonesia building fire: 20 dead as fire breaks out in seven-storey building in Jakarta; rescue operation underway

Twenty people were killed after a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday. Fire services rushed to the spot, and the blaze was extinguished. A rescue operation is underway to search for more possible victims inside the building, Reuters reported.
The fire erupted on the first floor at around midday, Condro said, and then spread to the upper floors. Some of the employees were having lunch in the building at the time while others had left the office, he said.
"Now, we are still focusing on evacuating victims and to do fire cooling," Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the head of Central Jakarta police, said.
The building is the office of Terra Drone Indonesia, which provides drones for aerial survey activities with clients in the mining to agriculture sectors.
The company is the Indonesian unit of Japanese drone firm Terra Drone Corporation, according to the company's website.