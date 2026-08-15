Indonesia earthquake today: Death toll rises to 38, victims ‘trapped’ in buildings after 7.7 magnitude quake—10 updates

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on Saturday, killing at least 38 people and triggering dozens of aftershocks, officials said. Rescue teams in the port town of Maumere earlier recovered 20 bodies, while six people were injured and two others remained trapped beneath debris, according to Fathur Rahman, head of the local rescue agency.

Maumere, the main town of Sikka Regency, is located on Flores Island in eastern Indonesia.

Indonesia earthquake: Top 10 updates Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, or BNPB, stated people were still believed to be trapped inside several buildings in quake-hit areas, while landslides had reportedly blocked a number of roads, hampering rescue efforts. "Victims are trapped in several buildings. These will be the initial targets of the disaster response teams," AFP quoted Suharyanto as saying. 2. Tsunami waves of less than 1 metre (3 feet) were reported in several parts of the Southeast Asian nation following the early-morning tremor. The tsunami warning was withdrawn about three hours after the earthquake.

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3. He added that around 2,000 residents had evacuated their homes and moved to safer locations, according to Reuters.

4. Around 2,000 people were evacuated from Nagekeo following the earthquake, with several homes, warehouses and government buildings sustaining damage, the BNPB said. The agency also noted power cuts and traffic disruptions in parts of the regency.

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5. East Nusa Tenggara Governor Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena said at a press briefing that at least five people were killed after buildings collapsed while they were sleeping.

6. Video footage verified by Reuters and filmed at a port in Maumere showed part of a building suddenly crumbling into debris, as frightened people screamed and fled into the streets.

7. As per Reuters, Nona, a 51-year-old resident of Talibura village in East Nusa Tenggara, mentioned, “The earthquake was extremely powerful and the shaking was intense. We were at home with our family when it struck", adding that the 13 family members were inside the house at the time, and everyone rushed outside to escape the danger.

Yulian Juita Ekalia, a university lecturer living in Ruteng city more than 100 km (60 miles) west of the earthquake’s epicentre, said she had never experienced a tremor of such magnitude. Speaking to AFP by phone, the 37-year-old said the shaking felt as though she were “on a trampoline” and described the experience as frightening. She was jolted awake at around 5:30 am (2130 GMT on Friday).

8. Footage aired by Kompas TV showed a hospital in East Nusa Tenggara’s Ende district transferring patients outdoors after the quake. Kompas.com also reported that at least one landslide had occurred in the region.

9. The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency recorded at least 52 aftershocks following the main quake, with magnitudes between 3.6 and 6.2, according to Bloomberg.