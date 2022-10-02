Home / News / World / Indonesia: Horrifying footage shows worst stadium disaster that left 129 dead at a football match
Indonesia: Horrifying footage shows worst stadium disaster that left 129 dead at a football match
2 min read.07:23 AM ISTAgencies
Several fights between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang city after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2
MALANG :An Indonesian soccer match erupted into complete chaos and panic after police fired tear gas to stop brawls. The commotion left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. The incident seems to be one of the world's worst stadium disasters.
Several fights between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province's Malang city after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.
The brawls that broke out just after the game ended late night Saturday prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.
After the match in East Java province between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended on Saturday night, supporters from the losing team invaded the pitch and police had fired tear gas, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.
Video footage from local news channels showed people rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags.
Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly. There have been previous outbreaks of trouble at matches in Indonesia, with a strong rivalry between clubs sometimes leading to violence among supporters.
He said the death toll is likely still increasing, since many of about 180 injured victims' conditions were deteriorating.
Zainudin Amali, Indonesia's sports minister, told KompasTV the ministry would re-evaluate safety at football matches, including considering not allowing spectators in stadiums.
The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week following the match that Persebaya won 3-2 and an investigation had been launched, the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) said.
Indonesia is to host the FIFA under-20 World Cup in May and June next year. They are also one of three countries bidding to stage next year's Asian Cup, the continent's equivalent of the Euros, after China pulled out as hosts.
