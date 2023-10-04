Indonesia hunting a foreigner who meditated naked at Hindu temple

Authorities on the Indonesian resort island of Bali are reportedly hunting for a foreign national who was filmed in a viral video meditating naked at a Hindu shrine. The authorities have vowed a crackdown on misbehaving tourists after a spate of incidents including acts of disrespect to the island country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case gained widespread attention in Indonesia after Balinese influencer Ni Luh Djelantik reposted a video of a naked man meditating in the predominantly Hindu island's culture nation, attracting hundreds of thousands of views.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“So disrespectful. Meditating nak*d on our temple ? ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR F*CKIN MIND ? How could you do this, humiliating Balinese and their belief ? Immigration Officer please get this person, we’ve had enough ! This is a humiliation to us Balinese people," Influencer wrote on Instagram.

"We are still carrying out investigations regarding this incident," said Immigration Office head Tedy Riyandi in a statement sent to AFP news agency.

The foreign national has been identified by authorities but his name and nationality have not been publicly disclosed as the search goes on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The efforts currently being made by the Immigration Office are to contact the foreigner's social media account, but to date there has been no response," Riyandi said.

He said the search for the foreign national was being coordinated with Bali police and they were still trying to assess the location and time it took place.

Bali attracts millions of foreign visitors annually but several high-profile cases since the island reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic have seen some deported for lewd acts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year Bali deported several tourists for hurting sentiments of the local through their lewd acts.

Bali immigration deported a Danish woman in June after she was filmed flashing the public while riding a motorbike.

A Russian woman was also booted off the island in April for posting a nude photo of herself in front of a sacred tree. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In June, the local government published a guide for tourists who wish to visit Bali after being pressed to do so by the island's immigration office.

