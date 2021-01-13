Indonesia plane crash: What happened to the Sriwijaya Air jet?3 min read . 09:08 AM IST
- Boeing 737-500 plunged into Java Sea with 62 on board, setting off an investigation into the cause
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Investigators in Indonesia are seeking to uncover why a Sriwijaya Air jet crashed into the sea shortly after taking off on Jan. 9. The incident involving a Boeing 737-500 came more than two years after a Lion Air plane went down in the country resulting in 189 deaths.
What happened to the plane?
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.