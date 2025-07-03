Indonesia news: Ferry sinks near Bali killing 4; 38 missing, rescue hampered by strong winds

Four people died, 38 were missing and 23 survived after a ferry carrying 65 people sank near the Indonesian island of Bali, the country's Search and Rescue agency said on Thursday.

“The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank almost half an hour after leaving East Java province's Banyuwangi port on its way to Bali late on Wednesday,” the agency said on Thursday.

The boat was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew members, as well as 22 vehicles, the agency said.

A search for the missing is underway, although it is being hampered by strong currents and winds, the agency added.

Ferries are widely used in Indonesia, a vast archipelago of over 17,000 islands, but accidents are frequent due to poor safety practices, including overcrowding and a lack of proper life-saving equipment.

In 2023, a small ferry overturned near Sulawesi Island, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people.

