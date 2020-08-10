Subscribe
Home >News >world >Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews ash 5,000 metres high into sky
Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews ash 5,000 metres high into sky

1 min read . 03:14 PM IST ANI

  • In an unusual morning for Indonesians on Monday, Mount Sinabung volcano erupted ashes as high as 5,000 meters in the sky
  • Authorities have taken precautionary steps by distributing masks and assisting in cleanliness work

JAKARTA : Mount Sinabung in Indonesia erupted on Monday morning spewing ash 5,000 metres high into the sky, CNN reported.

The media reports quoted Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center as confirming no casualties due to the eruption.

In an earlier report, The Jakarta Post said the ash has destroyed the nearby plantations.

Meanwhile, the villagers have been advised to stay 5 kilometres from the crater's mouth.

The Jakarta Post reported that the officials of the disaster agency, along with local military and police personnel, had distributed 1,500 masks and assisted locals in cleaning the volcanic ash. The local fire department has despatched five trucks to help with the cleaning.

The eruption had begun on Saturday after a year of inactivity. Last year the eruption had occurred on May 7 and then on June 9.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

